- Panel formed to address issues related to ethanol industry
- India saved pilferages worth $40 bn in last 8 years with DBT schemes: FM Sitharaman
- Mega DSC Notification Likely in November in Andhra Pradesh
- People will thrash Congress leaders for unkept promises
- BJP demands arrest of employer following minor girl’s suicide
- Immigration sustains Finland's population growth
- Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Action-Packed Sequel Arrives Early on December 5
- IT Minister Sridhar Babu to visit Mahabubnagar today
- Elections To WUAs: Revenue, irrigation officials asked to work in coordination
- EG dist police sports meet kicks off
Apollo University celebrates World United Nations Day
Chittoor: The Apollo University marked World United Nations Day with an event organised by Apollo Model UN Club in Chittoor on Wednesday, highlighting the UN’s role in conflict prevention and peacebuilding. Vice-Chancellor Dr H Vinod Bhat addressed ongoing global conflicts, emphasising the UN’s importance in maintaining peace.
Chief guest NB Harshavardhan Reddy, National Vice-President of Junior Chamber International, inspired the students to engage in international dialogue and social responsibility. The event, supported by Prof M Potharaju and Dr Sudha Paipuru, concluded with interactive discussions on global challenges and cooperation.
