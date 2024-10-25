  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Apollo University celebrates World United Nations Day

Participants at World United Nations Day at Apollo University in Chittoor on Thursday
x

Participants at World United Nations Day at Apollo University in Chittoor on Thursday

Highlights

Chittoor: The Apollo University marked World United Nations Day with an event organised by Apollo Model UN Club in Chittoor on Wednesday, highlighting...

Chittoor: The Apollo University marked World United Nations Day with an event organised by Apollo Model UN Club in Chittoor on Wednesday, highlighting the UN’s role in conflict prevention and peacebuilding. Vice-Chancellor Dr H Vinod Bhat addressed ongoing global conflicts, emphasising the UN’s importance in maintaining peace.

Chief guest NB Harshavardhan Reddy, National Vice-President of Junior Chamber International, inspired the students to engage in international dialogue and social responsibility. The event, supported by Prof M Potharaju and Dr Sudha Paipuru, concluded with interactive discussions on global challenges and cooperation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick