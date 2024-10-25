Apollo University celebrates World United Nations Day

Chittoor: The Apollo University marked World United Nations Day with an event organised by Apollo Model UN Club in Chittoor on Wednesday, highlighting the UN’s role in conflict prevention and peacebuilding. Vice-Chancellor Dr H Vinod Bhat addressed ongoing global conflicts, emphasising the UN’s importance in maintaining peace.

Chief guest NB Harshavardhan Reddy, National Vice-President of Junior Chamber International, inspired the students to engage in international dialogue and social responsibility. The event, supported by Prof M Potharaju and Dr Sudha Paipuru, concluded with interactive discussions on global challenges and cooperation.