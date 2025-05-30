APPCB to hold awareness programms on environment

Visakhapatnam: As a prelude to ‘World Environment Day 2025’, celebrated on June 5, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Srikakulam, will organise various awareness programmes.

With the theme focusing on ‘Ending Plastic Waste Globally’, the APPCB, Srikakulam, will conduct an awareness drive from May 31 to June 5.

As part of this initiative, essay writing and drawing competitions will be held for students of Classes 6 to 10 at New Central School on May 31 (Saturday) at 10:00 a.m., and again on June 4 for intermediate students at Government Junior College (Boys) and Government Junior College (Girls), Srikakulam.

Interested students can participate at the respective venues. To increase green cover, 5,000 saplings are proposed to be planted in Pydibhimavaram, Tekkali, and various villages.

Cloth bags will also be distributed to reduce dependence on plastic. In addition, a green rally followed by workshops will be organised on June 5.

Environmental Engineer of APPCB, Karuna Sree, informed that prizes will be awarded to the winners. Further details can be obtained by contacting 9494590115 or 9010854409.