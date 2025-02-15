Appeal to build a bridge on NH 150A

Anantapur: MP Ambica Lakshminarayana and Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivasulu have appealed Vilas Brahmankar, Regional Officer of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Bengaluru region, to construct a bridge on national highway number 150A within the limits of D Hirehal mandal centre.

They submitted a petition to the Regional Officer at his office in Bengaluru on Friday.

It should be mentioned that the Union Transport Ministry Secretary and the Chairman of the organisation had submitted separate petitions on the same issue in Delhi four days ago. They explained that the issue of traffic congestion on the road was not paid attention to in the direction of designing the bridge estimate. They said that due to this, along with the increased traffic congestion, it has become a problem for locals and students, who are facing many difficulties daily to cross the national highway in the middle of the village.

It was revealed that the village is being divided into two parts because the bridge is being built in the box model. Respecting the sentiments of the people, who opine that this is not good for the village, they asked to prepare new proposals with revised estimates and to submit the same. MLA Kalava said that he promised to create two additional lanes under the bridge to facilitate vehicular traffic. He also said the height and width of the bridge would be increased.