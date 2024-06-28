Appeal to solve traffic problem in Madanapalle

Live
Madanapalle: Madanapalle Town Apex Welfare Association president Gollapudi Tirupathi Rao and members explained the long-standing traffic problem in Madanapalle town, to MLA Shahjahan Basha. They paid a courtesy visit to the MLA at his residence on Thursday and submitted a petition to the MLA, seeking permanent solution to this problem.
Tirupati Rao said MLA Shahjahan Basha responded positively to their appeal and assured to take appropriate action in consultation with the authorities concerned. He reminded that Apex Welfare Association has been fighting over traffic problem for the past ten years. They also requested to form a committee with officials and non-officials to solve the traffic problem.
Association members A Bhaskarachari, YS Muniratnam, Reddappa Reddy, Raja Reddy, Sakunthalamma, MR Rajeshwari and others were present.