Applications for new ration cards to be received from today

Guntur: Applications will be received for sanctioning ration cards, pensions under NTR Bharosa Scheme from December 2 at all the secretariats in the state.

Applicants seeking ration card and pension should submit their applications at the concerned ward secretariat offices.

The government has already increased pension from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 4,000 per month and set up Anna Canteens and implemented three free LPG cylinders a year.

Similarly, it is starting the process to issue new ration cards. The government will issue new rations to all the eligible. Eligible people who do not have ration cards may apply for the ration cards.

Applications may be submitted for changes in the ration cards and deletion and addition of names in the ration cards. The government is expected to issue 1.5 lakh new ration cards and pensions to the eligible. New ration cards issue process is likely to start from January. Newly married couples may apply for the ration cards. Based on the ration cards, the government is implementing welfare schemes.

According to the official sources, at present there are 1.48 crore ration cards in the state. According to the official sources, the YSRCP government printed the then chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy photo on the ration cards and distributed the cards. The TDP government decided to print the government emblem on the new ration cards and issue the ration cards.

The card holders are getting rice, sugar, red gram, sunflower oil and three free gas cylinders. The coalition government is implementing the schemes with the government emblem and decided to change the ration card design.