APPSC Group-1 Mains examinations begins in Andhra Pradesh

APPSC Group-1 Mains examinations begun across the state in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday a while ago. As many as 6,455 candidates will appear for this exam and they allowed to enter the examination centers from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and continue till June 10.



The APPSC has made all the arrangements for the smooth conduction of the examination and have taken steps to ensure that no malpractices are carried out. The officials have inspected the arrangements yesterday.

The examination is conducted in ten districts at eleven centres with the implementation of biometric along with face recognition.