  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

APPSC Group-1 Mains examinations begins in Andhra Pradesh

APPSC Group-1 Mains exam to begin tomorrow chairman inspects arrangements
x

APPSC Group-1 Mains exam to begin tomorrow chairman inspects arrangements

Highlights

APPSC Group-1 Mains examinations begun across the state in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday a while ago.

APPSC Group-1 Mains examinations begun across the state in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday a while ago. As many as 6,455 candidates will appear for this exam and they allowed to enter the examination centers from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and continue till June 10.

The APPSC has made all the arrangements for the smooth conduction of the examination and have taken steps to ensure that no malpractices are carried out. The officials have inspected the arrangements yesterday.

The examination is conducted in ten districts at eleven centres with the implementation of biometric along with face recognition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X