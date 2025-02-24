APPSC Group-II Mains exams held in smooth manner

Visakhapatnam: Amid strict surveillance, APPSC Group-II Mains examination was conducted in a hassle-free manner on Sunday at 16 centres in Visakhapatnam district.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad examined the examination centre located at Andhra University Engineering College and took stock of the arrangements made for the exam.

District Revenue Officer BHS Bhavani Shankar explained the situation to the District Collector and Joint Collector monitoring from the control room.

Drone cameras were arranged by the Visakhapatnam city police at various centres. City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi visited centres and instructed the police personnel to maintain 144 Section at all centres.

Officials informed that the exam was conducted for 11,030 candidates in 16 centres across the district.

While 9,391 candidates appeared for the paper -I exam from 10 am to 12.30 pm, 9,370 candidates appeared for the paper-II held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

However, till a day before the commencement of Group II Mains exam, a series of protests was carried out by aspirants demanding the correction of errors in the roster system.