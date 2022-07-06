APPSC releases Group I results

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission released results of 2018 Group I examination results on Tuesday.

Giving details of Group I examination results, APPSC chairman D Gautam Sawang said the APPSC conducted tests to fill 167 Group I posts in which 67 women and 96 men got selected in the examination. He said four posts were not filled for various reasons. Seven out of top 10 ranks went for women, he said.

Gautam Sawang said Rani Susmita of Pitapuram in East Godavari district stood as topper in deputy collector posts, K Srinivasa Raju of Kotulaguttapalli of YSR district in second place and Sanjana Simha of Hyderabad bagged third position. He said the selected candidates should appear before the APPSC board before July 12.

The APPSC chairman said that 9,679 candidates appeared for the mains examination conducted in December 2020. The results were declared April last year after digital valuation. However, as per High Court order, the results were declared in May after conducting manual valuation and interviews were completed in a transparent manner for 165 Group I posts. He said the APPSC completed the process as per the directions of High Court.

Sawang said notification will be issued next month to fill 110 Group I, 182 Group II posts. Written examination will be conducted on July 24 for executive officer posts of endowments department and junior assistant posts in revenue department.

He said the APPSC will issue notifications to fill 2,000 posts in future.