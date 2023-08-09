APPSC releases halltickets for the examinations to be held in month end

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released hall tickets for the Sample taker examination to be conducted by AP Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Labs, and Food Administration Department from August 19 to 21.

However, due to technical reasons, the Ritya Service Commission website will be disrupted from August 18 to 20. Therefore, candidates are advised to download their hall tickets during this period.

In addition, the written examination for Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) will be held on August 21 and 22. The hall tickets for this examination have also been made available on the APPSC website.

The exam will be conducted under the Computer Based Test (CBT) system, with sessions on August 21 (afternoon), August 22 (morning), and August 22 (afternoon).

Furthermore, the hall tickets for the written examination for the posts of Town Planning and Building Overseer in the Andhra Pradesh Town and Country Planning Department, scheduled for August 18, can be downloaded from the official website of APPSC.

The candidates are advised to visit the respective websites and download their hall tickets before the mentioned dates for a smooth examination process.