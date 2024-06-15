APRS hails repeal of Land Titling Act

Guntur: AP Rythu Sangam district secretary Kanchumati Ajay Kumar thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for abolishing the Land Titling Act. He hailed the decision of the CM.

In a statement, he appreciated Naidu for fulfilling his election promise.

He urged the government to take steps to remove silt in the canals for the smooth flow of the irrigation water and take measures to supply seeds and fertilizers at 90% subsidy to the farmers. He requested the government to issue identification cards to the tenant farmers.