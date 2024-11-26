AP’s 1st container hospital launched at Karadavalasa

Karadavalasa (Parvatipuram Manyam): The first container hospital in the State has been inaugurated at the remote Karadavalasa village in Parvatipuram Manyam district.

Minister of Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani inaugurated the hospital in the presence of District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Monday.

The container hospital was named as ‘Giri Vaidya Kendra’. The Giri Vaidya Arogya Kendra has been designed with the aim of making health services accessible in remote tribal villages and hilly areas especially to avoid ‘Doli’ (make shift arrangement) in emergency times. This marks a significant step in meeting the health needs of about 2,000 residents of adjoining villages.

Services available at Giri Vaidya Arogya Kendra - a medical officer provides OP services once a week, twice a month on the second Wednesday and fourth Wednesday by 104 Mobile Medical Unit, ANM and MLHP - OP services are conducted thrice a week. ASHA workers are available here every day.

In all 105 types of medicines are available at the hospital.

Medicines related to blood pressure and diabetes are available. Every second Saturday of the month - Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) is conducted here. AAC Anemia Action Committee members review once in 15 days.

Pregnant women, lactating women and children under five years of age will be provided awareness about health and nutrition in the container hospital.

Minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani while addressing the gathering, said that the Chief Minister wanted to provide the Giri Vaidya Arogya Kendra at remote places to cater to the needs of the people.

Collector A Shyam Prasad said that container hospitals would be established at Porandamguda of Mondenkhallu PHC of Kurupam mandal, Peddaguda of Thadikonda PHC and Srirangampadu of Duddhukhallu PHC in Gummalaxmipuram mandal andKondamosuru of GN Peta of Pachipenta mandal. He called upon people to utilise the services of the hospitals.

GAP Prasuna, special officer of the constituency DrPadmavathi, Deputy DMHOand public representatives attended.