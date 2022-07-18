AP's agri reforms are now role model for the country: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the entire country is watching developments and revolutionary reforms in the agriculture sector in Andhra Pradesh.

He participated in Zilla Parishad general body meeting in the city on Sunday and said the government is giving top priority for the sector through e-crop, RBKs, DR YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR crop insurance scheme, farm mechanisation, YSR Zero Interest scheme and many others that are classic examples of the commitment of the government.

He said agriculture ministers from various States expressed interest on the schemes during Bengaluru meet and Rajasthan Agriculture Minister visited RBK at Tirupati and appreciated the system.

Govardhan Reddy expressed happiness over attending the ZP meet as he had earlier served as ZP Chairman and said general body meetings should be aimed at resolving issues rather than conducting them routinely.

Venkatagiri legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said farmers were facing issues in selling their produce and hence measures should be taken to support them. He also asked to focus on resolving issues of weavers in his constituency. He also pointed out that there is a problem with subsidy in greenhouse and polyhouse farming and suggested to review them.

The ZP meet witnessed an elaborate discussion on e-crop systems and a majority of members expressed their concerns.

Minister Govardhan Reddy responded and directed the officials to complete the registration under e-crop within 10 days of sowing the crop. He assured that they would organise workshops on e-crop system as part of digital farming. They were offering 40 pc of subsidy on tractors to the farmers whatever cost of the vehicle is, he added.

Members expressed concern over the delay in completing the Panchayat Raj roads whose works were started two years ago. The Minister said the Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 154 crore for the road repair works.

ZP Chairperson A Arunamma suggested the people to hoist the national flag on top of their houses from August 11 to 17 for celebrating Azadi-Ki-Amrut Mahotsav.

She said they had utilised Rs 15 crore for development works in the district. These funds were sanctioned under the 15th Finance Commission. She said they were taking measures to reconstruct the MPP office at Bogole.

Further, the Agriculture Minister handed over compassionate appointment letters to the family members of deceased ZP employees. The Minister, legislators and ZP Chairperson congratulated Atmakur MLA M Vikram Reddy on his victory in the by-poll and the District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu who completed two years of service in the district.

Legislators R Pratapkumar Reddy, M Chandrasekhar Reddy, ZP CEO E Vani, DPO M Dhanalakshmi, DMHO Dr Penchalaiah, ZPTC members and others were present.