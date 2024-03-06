AP’s ‘Bhavitha’ is predicted to transform future of youth

Visakhapatnam: Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy used to reiterate that if he has people’s blessings and God’s grace, he is certain to come back to power.

However, his speech in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday appeared to be different from the ones he delivered in his previous meetings.

Recently, political strategist Prashant Kishor made a statement that the YSRCP is bound to suffer a rout in Andhra Pradesh in the ensuing elections. His statement created a buzz and intensified the political heat in the state.

In Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister, however, countered the political strategist’s remarks in an indirect manner and expressed confidence that he is sure to come back to power and announced a decade-long plan to develop AP in various sectors, more so Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state.

Be it at the ‘Vision Visakha’ development dialogue programme and ‘Bhavitha’ - shaping futures ‘the cascading skills paradigm’ event held at two different venues in the city, the Chief Minister changed his way of addressing the gathering. His speech exuded confidence and certainty that people will vote him back to power and that he will conduct his oath-taking ceremony in Vizag which will be his home after 2024 polls.

Underlining the importance of creating an ecosystem for the skill development and fill the gap between industry and academia, the Chief Minister made it clear that ‘Bhavitha’ would be a game changer for the youth to get equipped with employable skills and explore job opportunities based on their expertise.

Addressing the youth at the Vizag Convention Centre, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government has taken steps to bring industries to educational institutions in an unprecedented way in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister opined that if there is no quality of education, education will go waste and the YSRCP government is working towards increasing employment opportunities for youth by making changes in the curriculum from time to time.

He explained that many reforms have been made in the education sector.

In the next 10 years, he mentioned that revolutionary changes will take place in the education and skill development sectors and in the next term, the government would develop various sectors at an unexpected level.

Further, the Chief Minister said the education system is being strengthened so that students studying in government schools could speak fluent English.”158 Industrial organisations have been collaborated with educational institutions in the state. Of the 53,000 people who got trained at the Skill Development Centres, 26,000 persons got good jobs,” he stated.

Before 2019, there was only one accredited polytechnic college in the state, but after the YSRCP government came to power, 32 colleges were recognised with National Board Accreditation (NBA), the CM informed.

It is an indication for the improved standard of education in the state, he felt.

The Chief Minister announced that a skill development hub will be created in each constituency in the coming days.

In addition, a skill university will be set up to train the youth according to the needs of the industries.

A host of MoUs were exchanged with various institutions on the occasion.