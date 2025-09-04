AP’s edu reforms gained global recognition, says Nobel laureate

Undavalli: Nobel laureate, economist, and University of Chicago Professor Michael Kremer lauded the Andhra Pradesh government’s educational reforms, stating that they have received global recognition. He met with Minister for Education Nara Lokesh at his Undavalli residence on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Prof Kremer presented findings from a study conducted by a University of Chicago team, which showed a significant increase in EdTech capabilities within government schools. He highlighted the success of the Personalised Adaptive Learning (PAL) programme, explaining that students using PAL demonstrated 2.25 times more learning progress in just 17 months compared to their counterparts in schools without the programme. He noted that this progress was evident across all grades, particularly among younger students.

Prof Kremer commended Andhra Pradesh for being a leader in the implementation of PAL, serving as a model for other states. He informed the minister that a recent visit by a team from Gujarat’s Samagra Shiksha confirmed the positive outcomes of PAL’s implementation in Andhra Pradesh, prompting them to express interest in replicating the program in their own state.

The PAL programme, which began in 2018 in just 60 schools, has now expanded to 1,224 schools across 26 districts, benefiting over 3.25 lakh students. The programme is implemented by the Andhra Pradesh department of education in collaboration with the Central Square Foundation (CSF), with technical support from ConveGenius Technology.