AP’s Smart City vision impresses global delegates at Barcelona

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh’s urban development vision received global attention at the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, where principal secretary for municipal administration and urban development S Suresh Kumar presented the state’s integrated smart city and infrastructure model, with a focus on the Amaravati capital region.

The presentation highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s strategy to build a sustainable, technology-enabled, multi-modal urban ecosystem driven by transit-oriented development, net-zero targets, electric mobility, circular economy principles and public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks.

Suresh Kumar said in a statement on Thursday that the state was showcasing not just a physical infrastructure plan, but “an integrated ecosystem where mobility, utilities and environment cohere to lift living standards and enable inclusive economic growth.”

He underlined that Amaravati’s development model combines strong institutional mechanisms, bankable PPP structures and global sustainability benchmarks.

The expo, considered the world’s largest platform for smart-city innovation, features representatives from more than 850 cities and 1,100 companies.

Andhra Pradesh’s presentation drew positive response from global delegates, infrastructure firms, technology innovators and development finance institutions, many of whom expressed interest in collaborating on projects related to AI-led mobility planning, smart stormwater systems, electric vehicle charging corridors and blended-finance investment models.

The state showcased a unified infrastructure blueprint that includes 320 km of trunk roads, extensive utility networks under the land pooling scheme, dedicated corridors for BRT and metro, transport hubs and a proposed new railway station.

It also highlighted the creation of the AP Capital Region Unified Transportation Authority (APCRUTA) to coordinate multimodal planning up to 2050, supported by a detailed transport study conducted with JICA.

Officials said several companies had already sought follow-up meetings to explore demonstrator projects in Amaravati. The delegation, which also includes commissioners of Tirupati and Visakhapatnam Smart Cities, will hold investment discussions in Barcelona and later in India. The initiative, officials said, positions Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in climate-resilient, citizen-centric urban development aligned with global standards.