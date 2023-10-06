Live
- Tamannaah Bhatia shells fashion goals in Zurich
- Easy steps for a breast self-exam at home
- RBI to issue Master Direction to strengthen Internal Ombudsman mechanism in banks
- World Cotton Day 2023: Date, history, meaning
- Google Pixel 8: Check out these Best 7 AI-Powered Features
- Studying both Indian and Western music has opened my mind: Sonam Kalra
- 2023 on track to be hottest year
- Why it feels so bad to lose the iconic Sycamore Gap tree and others like it
- PL Technical Research: Buy TITAN INDS - Technical Pick
- BJP has targeted AAP over Sanjay Singh's detention in the liquor issue
Just In
APSLPRB to release SI final examination hall tickets today, exams on October 14,15
Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board Chairman Atul Singh said in a statement on Thursday that the hall tickets for the Sub Inspector final written examination will be released today.
Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board Chairman Atul Singh said in a statement on Thursday that the hall tickets for the Sub Inspector final written examination can be downloaded online from Friday to the 12th of this month.
It has been mentioned that these written examination will be conducted at centers in Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool on 14th and 15th of this month.
He said that the hall tickets can be downloaded from the website of the Police Recruitment Board, and if there are any problems in this order, they can be contacted on the numbers 9441450639 and 9100203323.
The candidates are advised to visit official website https://slprb.ap.gov.in/ from 11 AM onwards. The candidates are required to appear for a total of four papers including two papers in objective type and two papers in descriptive mode.