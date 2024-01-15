APSOLUT founders visit SITAM

Vizianagaram: Founders of APSOLUT Kalpalatha Madasu and Paparao Madasu visited SITAM campus here on Sunday to discuss possibilities of synergistic ventures that could benefit students of SITAM and APSOLUT.

APSOLUT is a multinational company which has global presence in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, UK, India, UAE and China. The company offers SAP e-procurement IT consulting services to large and medium scale companies.

Director of SITAM Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Training and Placement officer D Avinash Babu, and Principal of SITAM Dr DV Ramamurthy participated in the discussion on ways to enrich the student life and learning experiences of SITAM students. Paparao said that students need to change their mindset and bring-in a sense of discipline and professionalism to equip them with job-ready skills.

Kalpalatha added that there is no dearth of opportunities and what students see as unemployment is merely a technical skill mismatch between industry expectation and student capability. He assured that APSOLUT will extend a helping hand in providing right direction to the SITAM students as envisaged in the MoU.