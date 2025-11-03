APSPDCL launches ‘Dial Your CMD’ programme

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has announced the launch of its new public outreach initiative, ‘Dial Your CMD’, aimed at providing consumers a direct channel to raise their electricity-related grievances with the top management.

In a statement issued on Sunday, APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Shivashankar Lotheti said that the programme will be conducted every Monday at the company’s corporate office in Tirupati.

This is the first time such an initiative is being organized in the corporation’s history, he added.

Consumers from Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts can directly contact the CMD by calling 8977716661 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon every Monday to report their power-related issues.

Lotheti urged consumers to make effective use of this opportunity to get their grievances resolved promptly.

In addition to phone calls, consumers can also report their problems by sending messages via WhatsApp at 9133331912, ensuring a more accessible and efficient grievance redressal system.