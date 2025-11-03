Live
- Empowering youth through vocational healthcare training
- Building global careers with future-ready skills
- How children’s literature shape minds
- Building careers that reflect passion and potential
- Washington, Arshdeep stars in India’s series levelling win vs Oz
- Indian eves on top the world
- Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Express Condolences Over Rangareddy Bus Tragedy
- CM Revanth Reddy Responds to Chevella Road Accident orders officials to act
- Hyderabad hit by intense thunderstorms
- Poster for sports meet released
APSPDCL launches ‘Dial Your CMD’ programme
Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has announced the launch of its new public outreach initiative, ‘Dial...
Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has announced the launch of its new public outreach initiative, ‘Dial Your CMD’, aimed at providing consumers a direct channel to raise their electricity-related grievances with the top management.
In a statement issued on Sunday, APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Shivashankar Lotheti said that the programme will be conducted every Monday at the company’s corporate office in Tirupati.
This is the first time such an initiative is being organized in the corporation’s history, he added.
Consumers from Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts can directly contact the CMD by calling 8977716661 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon every Monday to report their power-related issues.
Lotheti urged consumers to make effective use of this opportunity to get their grievances resolved promptly.
In addition to phone calls, consumers can also report their problems by sending messages via WhatsApp at 9133331912, ensuring a more accessible and efficient grievance redressal system.