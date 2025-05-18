Live
APSPDCL mobile app available on iPhones
Highlights
Tirupati: APSPDCL mobile app is now made available for iPhone users, said APSPDCL CMD Santhosha Rao. In a press release on Saturday, he said earlier the mobile app was available for Android users only.
The APSPDCL IT wing in collaboration with Invensis, has developed an Apple iOS mobile app. He said that Apple users can now access the services of APSPDCL through this app, users can download the app from Apple store or from APSPDCL website. The services include USC No. Registration / Deletion, Bill Payment (Demand) or Advance amount, Mobile Number Linking, Payment History, Consumption Details, Customer Care (CCC, PGRS, etc), Energy Calculator & My Usage Insights.
