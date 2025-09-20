Live
APSPDCL provides infra facilities worth Rs 400 cr under RDSS
Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(APSPDCL) Chief General Manager J Ramana Devi (Projects) said that in view of overcoming low voltage problem and frequent unscheduled power cuts in the rural areas, the Central Government has taken up various projects with Rs 400 crores under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the district.
The APSPDCL CGM along with officials has conducted surprise visit and inspected the ongoing RDSS project works in Pottepalem, Deverapalem, Kommalapudi, Sidhipuram villages in the district on Friday.
Speaking the occasion, she said that as part of this initiative it was proposed to establish new Electric lines and Transformers under the purview of 139 Substations in the entire the district. She said that in view of supplying quality power 24×7 in bringing 3 Phase power for cultivation and domestic consumers as many as 336 Agriculture Feeders (AFs) would be revamped in Kavali, Atmakur, Kovur, and Nellore Rural divisions. She enquired over the status of ongoing RDSS works with officials during the review meeting organised at Vidyut Bhavan in the city. Later she inspected the ongoing works related to establishment of Container Sub Station (CSS) works at Gandhibomma Center in the city. APSPDCL Executive Engineers Rajendra Prasad, Parandhamaiah, Bhanunaik, Sridhar, Lakshmi Narayana and others were present.