APSRTC Announces 7,200 Special Buses for Sankranti Festival Travel

On the occasion of the Sankranti festival, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has shared a sweet message for passengers. It has announced the arrangement of 7,200 additional buses to help people from Andhra Pradesh, living in different parts of the country, travel to their hometowns for the Sankranti Festival. APSRTC revealed that these buses will operate to several states, including Telangana and Karnataka. In addition, 3,900 special buses will be run.

The services will be available from January 8 to 13, with special buses running from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada. APSRTC plans to run 300 buses from Vijayawada, 2,153 from Hyderabad, and 375 buses from Bengaluru for passengers. It has also been stated that no extra charges will be applied on these buses. Moreover, APSRTC is offering a 10 percent discount for those booking tickets for both the onward and return journeys simultaneously.

For the return trip after the festival, APSRTC has announced that 3,200 special buses will be run from January 16 to 20.