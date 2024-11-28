APSRTC Bumper Offer: 20% Discount on Ticket Prices in Select Buses!

APSRTC Discount In Ac Buses: Andhra Pradesh RTC has announced an amazing offer. 20% discount has been announced on AC buses. Occupancy in AC buses has reduced due to winter. RTC officials have taken this decision. Let's see which RTC has announced discount on AC buses.

APSRTC has announced an offer on ticket prices in AC buses. AC buses are less popular due to winter. From the 1st to the 10th of next month, APSRTC is providing 20 percent discount on the ticket prices in some AC buses, said the District Public Transport Officer MY Danam in a statement. Moreover, in the rest of the buses, 10 percent discount has been announced on the fares of all the buses if the reservation is made for coming and going tickets at the same time.

The discount details announced by RTC are as follows. 10 percent discount will be given between Vijayawada-Hyderabad (MGBS) on remaining days except Sunday (Up) and Friday (Down) on all Dolphin Cruise and Amaravati buses plying on Vijayawada-Hyderabad route. Fare in these buses is Rs. 700 (Normal fare Rs.770).. 10 percent discount for remaining areas Rs. 750, (normal fare Rs. 830).

20 percent discount has been announced on Vennela sleeper buses running between Vijayawada-Bangalore, Vijayawada-Bangalore and Amaravati, except on Sunday (up) and Friday (down) till Majistic bus station. The fare on these buses is Rs.1770 (normal fare is Rs.2170). Amaravati Multiaxle Fare Rs. 1530 (Normal fare Rs.1870). All Amaravati AC buses plying between Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam have been fixed at Rs.970 (normal fare is Rs.1070) with 10 percent discount. In the buses running from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, the occupancy ratio (OR) was 53 percent last month, while the OR for Bangalore and other areas was 57 percent. RTC officials have focused on increasing the occupancy ratio. That is why discount on tickets in AC buses has been announced. Officials suggest that passengers should use this discount opportunity.