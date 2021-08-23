APSRTC Chittoor region incurs Rs 128 crore loss

Chittoor: All the 15 depots of RTC in Chittoor district incurred a cumulative loss to a tune of Rs 128 crore in the last five months due to Covid-induced pandemic, according to RTC Deputy Chief Traffic Manager M Bhaskar Reddy.

Speaking to media here on Monday, he said all steps have been initiated for improving the occupancy rate by way of motivating public to travel only in RTC services to overcome the losses. He said interstate operation of services have been commenced as per requirement.

RTC Tirupati region has commenced interstate services in full length covering Vellore, Chennai, Bangaluru, Krishnagiri, Hyderabad and other main cities, he declared and added the occupancy rate in the fleet has crossed 60 per cent in the district.

He said the depots like Chittoor-1, Chittoor-2, Madanapalli-1, Madanapalli-2, Kuppam, B Kottakota, Palamaner and Piler in Chittoor region and Tirupati, Tirumala, Srikalahasti, Puttur, Satyavedu and Nagari depots in Tirupati region have incurred unwarranted loss due to corona.