APSRTC employees thank YS Jagan for decision to disburse allowances to employees

The employees of the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APRTC) are expressing their satisfaction and gratitude towards the government for its recent decision of disbursing the allowances along with salaries.

It may be recalled that the government has addressed the demands of the employees by committing to pay their allowances in addition to their regular salaries starting from the upcoming month and Chief Minister (CM) Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to implement this decision.

The decision has brought joy to the RTC employees who expressed thanks to Jagan for his support and positive actions.