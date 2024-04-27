Live
Maoist militia commander surrenders
A Maoist militia commander and (DAKMS) president of Nemalaguda village of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh surrendered before the district police here on Friday.
“Nemalaguda Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) militia commander Podium Idumaiah alias Harish and Nemalaguda Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS) president Uike Muthyalakka surrendered after being attracted by the district police’s Operation Cheyutha,” Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj informed.
Idumaiah joined as the Maoist Militia member in the year 2011 and became the Militia commander of Nemalaguda RPC in the year 2022. Mutyalakka was recruited by Savitri (DVCM, I/C Kishtaram Area Committee) as a member of DAKMS of Nemalaguda RPC.
The ASP told the people in agency villages not to cooperate with the banned CPI (Maoist) party and to fight against them to protect their rights.
“Many Maoist leaders and members decided to lead a peaceful life and surrendered,” he said.