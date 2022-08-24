APSRTC employees to get salaries as per new pay scale from September

The Andhra Pradesh finance department has given in-principle approval for the payment of salaries for APSRTC employees as per the new pay scale. To this extent, the consultations held by RTC officials with the Finance Department on Tuesday were successful. APSRTC has a total of 51,500 employees and about 2,000 of them have been promoted recently.



The Finance Department has approved the payment of salaries as per the new pay scale on September 1 to all the employees except those who have been promoted.

It has been decided to report the file of those promoted to the Govt. Officials said that once the promotions are approved by the government, the finance department will also allow payment of salaries to them as per the new pay scale.



If government approval is received within a week, they will also be paid salaries according to the new pay scale on September 1, otherwise, new salaries will be paid from October 1. The APSRTC officials said that all RTC employees will pay their salaries including arrears and no one will face any problem.

