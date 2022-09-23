APSRTC gears up to run 4,500 spl services

Vijayawada (NTR district): In view of the Dasara festival, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate about 4,500 special bus services across the state to clear the festival rush. About 2,100 buses will ply before the festival from September 29 to October 4 and 2,400 special services after the festival from October 5 to October 7.

APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao told a press conference here on Thursday that they would operate over 4,500 special bus services during the festival to avoid overcrowding. Special services will be plied to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and another 21 towns and cities of the Andhra Pradesh like Srikakulam, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Bhimavaram, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Tuni, Kurnool, Anantapur, Tirupati, Kadapa, Markapuram, Ongole and Nellore, he informed.

He clarified that all the bus services would be operated on normal charges. Referring to the Dasara celebrations at the Dugra temple in Vijayawada, the RTC MD claimed that 419 services would be plied to Vijayawada from across the state.

He stated that all the services would be operated with advanced reservations and requested the travellers who come from long distances to book their tickets in advance at ATC agents, online or APSRTC app to avoid heavy rush.

The MD disclosed that the APSRTC has introduced 'Unified Ticketing Solution' (UTS) recently to check the amount of change issues and informed that the passengers can book their tickets by paying with the Phone Pe, Google Pay and swiping by Credit and Debit cards.

The MD informed that GPS tracking is available with the all the bus services and they had set up a call centre 08676-257005 for any queries related to travelling.

During the meeting, the MD reacted to the high prices of items at the stalls on bus station premises. He said that action will be taken against those who flout the regulations. They already arranged special teams for monitoring on this, he said.