APSRTC MD instructs officials to operate more buses

VIJAYAWADA: DGP and Managing Director of the APSRTC Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Saturday conducted video-conference and instructed the RTC and the police officials to arrange more buses for the convenience of passengers travelling to their native places to celebrate the Sankranti festival.

The DGP responded to some media reports that the bus passengers were suffering due to non-availability of adequate buses to reach their native places. The DGP spoke to the police and RTC officials and enquired about the buses.

He instructed the officials to take the buses of private educational institutions and operate the services to help the people to reach the destinations. Lakhs of people are coming from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts of Telangana State to coastal districts and Rayalaseema to celebrate the Sankranti festival.

The private operators are collecting exorbitant charges from the passengers. Due to unavoidable circumstances, people are travelling in the private buses and paying hefty fares. Compared to the charges of the APSRTC, the private bus operators are collecting higher fares and even double and triple the fare of RTC buses.

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the passengers, the APSRTC MD instructed the officials to arrange more buses and help people to travel to their native places and destinations.