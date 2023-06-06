APSRTC MD urged to resolve pending problems of staff

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD) Employees Union leaders have urged APSRTC Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to resolve the pending problems being faced by APPTD employees, which was earlier known as APSRTC.

Employees Union State president Palisetti Damodara Rao and the general secretary GV Narasaiah have introduced the newly elected executive body members of the Employees Union (EU) to the RTC MD. The Employees Union recently elected new executive body in Vijayawada in the 27th State meeting.

EU president P Damodara Rao, in a memorandum submitted to the RTC MD, requested him to pay the pending arrears of 2017 PRC, to pay the retirement benefits like gratuity to the kin of the family in case of death of employees, to settle the financial matters of the deceased employees, to provide job security to the employees as per the circular no 01/2019, to release the pending night halt and overnight allowances to the employees, to do justice to the employees in promotions etc.

The Union leaders have explained their demands to the RTC MD and requested them to resolve the pending issues. Responding to their appeal, RTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that he would treat the Public Transport Department employees as his family members and will try to address their grievances and problems. He further informed that he would convene a meeting with the Employees Union and dispel the myths among the public transport department staff about the RTC and the management. He urged the employees try to strengthen the APSRTC.

The EU leaders felicitated the Managing Director D Tirumala Rao on the occasion.