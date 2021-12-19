APSRTC opens dispensary in Hyderabaad for retired staff

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) managing director and vice-chairman C Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Saturday inaugurated a dispensary in Hyderabad for the convenience of retired RTC employees and their family members.

It is estimated that about 2,000 retired RTC employees settled in Hyderabad and have been asking for the start of a dispensary to get medical services. These retired staff and their family members used to visit the RTC hospital in Vijayawada for the treatment which is expensive as well as time consuming.

The RTC finally set up a dispensary which was inaugurated on Saturday at the Tarnaka Road No.1 hospital. After the bifurcation of the state, the APSRTC had set up Central hospital at Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada and has been treating the RTC staff and retired staff.

Now, the RTC has transferred the required staff from Vijayawada to Hyderabad to provide medical services. The RTC dispensary will also be useful to the APSRTC staff who go to Hyderabad for the duties.

About 2,000 RTC staff mostly the drivers and conducted go to Hyderabad from various parts of Andhra Pradesh for the duty every day. These staff can also visit the dispensary and avail the medical and health services in Hyderabad.

Besides, the newly-inaugurated dispensary will also be useful to the RTC staff working in Bus Bhavan, Kukatpally and BHEL areas. APSRTC executive director A Koteswara Rao and others attended the dispensary inauguration. The RTC staff and retired staff hailed the start of dispensary in Hyderabad.