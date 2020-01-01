APSRTC workers hold 'Thank you CM' cake cutting ceremony

Hyderabad: RTC workers held "Thank you CM cake cutting ceremony" across 12 regions and 128 depots in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

On the First Day of the New Year RTC employees thanked Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy by performing cake cutting ceremony for merging RTC with Andhra Pradesh government and wished him for long long life.

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah participating in the Thankyou CM Cake cutting ceremony at Vijayawada depot garage said Jagan Mohan Reddy government is with RTC workers and will strive to work for the welfare of the society.

After the merger Government will be paying the salaries to almost 51000 workers starting from January.

Also as per the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's direction pending dues will also be cleared and later with the income bus stations will be turned hi-tech. Government is planning to purchase new buses for the public.

The whole idea of the merger was to give the Job Security feeling to the RTC workers.

Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country to take such a historical decision to merge RTC with Govt for the welfare of the RTC employees and betterment of the transport facilities.