APSSDC enters Genius Book for skilling youths

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skills Development Corporation (APSSDC) has been recognised by the Genius International Book of Records for conducting skill training programmes online for the benefit of the students and unemployed youth during the Covid pandemic.



APSSDC chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy and MD & CEO Dr Arja Srikanth received the memento of the book of records from AP coordinator Raja Ramesh and national coordinator Dr Vijaya Raghava at the APSSDC headquarters here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudan Reddy said that everyone was confined to his homes in the wake of the lockdown. Under such circumstances, the APSSDC designed an activity to train students and unemployed youth with experts on courses that were in demand in the market through online platform. About 1.99 lakh people, including students, unemployed youths and women, got benefited during the pandemic. The underprivileged pool of aspirants such as tribal youth, farmers, women and prospective entrepreneurs by through skill trainings on digital literacy were also benefited.

The faculty are being trained by experts on various courses according to the market demand including Industry 4.0 Skills, IBM Skill Built, eLearn Oak, Financial Marketing among others.

Dr Arja Srikanth said that AP Higher Education Council Chairman Hemachandra Reddy and Madhusudan Reddy suggested that it would be better to impart skill training on modern technologies to the youth who are at home. He said he was happy to see the recognition given by Genius International Book of Record for these skill training programs undertaken by the organisation. Raja Ramesh said that there was nowhere on such a large scale online skill training programmes conducted during the Covid pandemic. The APSSDC achieved good results not only in imparting skill training but also in providing job and employment opportunities. APSSDC executive directors V Hanuma Naik along with D Rama Kotti Reddy and Dr JV Somayajulu and others were present.