APSSDC, OMCAP announce jobs for homecare nurses in Qatar

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP), under their Skill International initiative, have announced overseas employment opportunities for qualified homecare nurses in Doha, Qatar, according to a statement issued by APSSDC here on Saturday.

Registered nurses with B.Sc or GNM qualifications and a minimum of two years of post-registration experience are eligible to apply. Applicants must be between 21 and 40 years of age.

The placement offers a lucrative package, including a tax-free salary of QAR 5,250 per month (approx. Rs 1.2 lakh), along with benefits such as free accommodation, medical care, and transportation, employer-sponsored visa and flight expenses and 20 days of paid leave per year.

The two-year contract requires nurses to work 12 hours per day, six days a week. Candidates will only bear food expenses in Qatar and a one-time service charge of Rs 30,000 + GST. Additionally, completion of Dataflow and the Prometric Exam (estimated cost Rs 70,000) is mandatory.

The statement said that the last date for registration is October 5, interview is on October 13, and the venue is OMCAP Office, government ITI campus, Vijayawada. The interested candidates may register their names on the link naipunyam.ap.gov.in.

MD & CEO of APSSDC and MD OMCAP Ganesh Kumar said that through Skill International, the state government is creating global career opportunities for the youth. “Our nurses are globally recognised for their compassion and dedication. This initiative will help them achieve financial stability and international exposure. The government remains committed to empowering skilled talent to compete on the global stage,” he said.

For further details, interested candidates can contact: 9988853335, 8712655686, 8790118349, 8790117279.