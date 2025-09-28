Live
- Lakshya Digital tackles gender disparity in India’s gaming industry with new initiatives
- ‘Janaawar: The Beast Within’ review: Predictable plot
- Invest in State for huge profits: CM
- Revanth announces Rs 2,000 monthly stipend for ATC students
- Govt will help youth get jobs abroad: CM
- Gold prices maintain bullish structure
- Navins’ Antheia Poetry becomes the first project in Bengaluru to achieve IGBC Net Zero Water (Design) certification
- Illegal stone quarrying wreaks havoc in Kodagu villages, residents cry for relief
- Garuda Seva in Tirumala today
- India’s FDI inflows may shoot past $100bn in FY26
APSSDC, OMCAP announce jobs for homecare nurses in Qatar
B.Sc or GNM-qualified homecare nurses with 2+ years’ experience have job opportunities in Doha, Qatar, with a last registration date of Oct 5 and interviews on Oct 13 in Vijayawada
Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP), under their Skill International initiative, have announced overseas employment opportunities for qualified homecare nurses in Doha, Qatar, according to a statement issued by APSSDC here on Saturday.
Registered nurses with B.Sc or GNM qualifications and a minimum of two years of post-registration experience are eligible to apply. Applicants must be between 21 and 40 years of age.
The placement offers a lucrative package, including a tax-free salary of QAR 5,250 per month (approx. Rs 1.2 lakh), along with benefits such as free accommodation, medical care, and transportation, employer-sponsored visa and flight expenses and 20 days of paid leave per year.
The two-year contract requires nurses to work 12 hours per day, six days a week. Candidates will only bear food expenses in Qatar and a one-time service charge of Rs 30,000 + GST. Additionally, completion of Dataflow and the Prometric Exam (estimated cost Rs 70,000) is mandatory.
The statement said that the last date for registration is October 5, interview is on October 13, and the venue is OMCAP Office, government ITI campus, Vijayawada. The interested candidates may register their names on the link naipunyam.ap.gov.in.
MD & CEO of APSSDC and MD OMCAP Ganesh Kumar said that through Skill International, the state government is creating global career opportunities for the youth. “Our nurses are globally recognised for their compassion and dedication. This initiative will help them achieve financial stability and international exposure. The government remains committed to empowering skilled talent to compete on the global stage,” he said.
For further details, interested candidates can contact: 9988853335, 8712655686, 8790118349, 8790117279.