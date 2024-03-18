APSSDC signs MoU with Inspire India

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inspire India private limited at the APSSDC headquarters here on Saturday.

The project aims to enhance the employability skills of unemployed youth through offering Offline/Online training for the state-level and all-India competitive examinations.

On behalf of the APSSDC, Managing Director and CEO Dr Vinod Kumar V, Executive Director K Dinesh Kumar, Corporate Connect VDG Murali and on behalf of Inspire India, its founder and CEO Dr Jagadish exchanged the MoU.