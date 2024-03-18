Live
- Cong will not secure even a single Assembly seat in AP: IT Minister
- NTR district police conducts flag march
- Devotees rush normal at Tirumala today, to take six hours for darshans
- Navy nabs 35 Somali pirates, rescues crew
- Group-I Prelims conducted smoothly
- Create roadmap for first 100 days, next 5 years, PM tells Ministers
- Spandana cancelled
- United Forum for Democracy releases public manifesto
- Foreign students attacked for Namaz
- Officials told to strictly implement election code for elections
Just In
APSSDC signs MoU with Inspire India
Highlights
Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inspire India private...
Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inspire India private limited at the APSSDC headquarters here on Saturday.
The project aims to enhance the employability skills of unemployed youth through offering Offline/Online training for the state-level and all-India competitive examinations.
On behalf of the APSSDC, Managing Director and CEO Dr Vinod Kumar V, Executive Director K Dinesh Kumar, Corporate Connect VDG Murali and on behalf of Inspire India, its founder and CEO Dr Jagadish exchanged the MoU.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT