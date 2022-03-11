APSWREIS invites applications for admissions into Intermediate in Gurukula colleges

The APSWREIS Institute of Social Welfare Gurukula Colleges at Tadepalli in Andhra Pradesh is seeking applications for the Intermediate First Year (APGPCET 2022) at Dr. BR Ambedkar Gurukul Colleges, IIT / NEET Academies for the academic year 2022-23.

According to the notification, the students must have passed the SSC in the first attempt in 2022 and should apply for only Gurukul schools in their respective districts. Students who have studied Telugu medium are also eligible. The student's age should not exceed 17 years as of August 31, 2011.

The selection will be based on the marks obtained in the entrance examination and interested candidates can apply online till March 31, 2022, followed by the exam date on April 24.