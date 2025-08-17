APTDC launches digital campaign to promote tourism

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is leveraging digital media platforms to widely promote the State’s unique tourism, historical and cultural sites.

The campaign aims to attract tourists by showcasing some of Andhra Pradesh’s hidden gems.

The APTDC has created a series of videos highlighting various attractions, including the special Kalamkari art of Pedana in Krishna district, the ancient Buddhist stupa and inscriptions of Bhattiprolu in Bapatla district, and the famous handloom fabrics of Mangalagiri in Guntur district. Other videos feature the Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and the historic Undavalli caves.

The campaign encourages everyone to like and share these videos to spread awareness about Andhra Pradesh’s unique heritage globally.

Showcasing Andhra’s rich heritage, the videos provide detailed information about each site:

Kalamkari Art of Pedana: The videos present Pedana as the hub for authentic Kalamkari textiles, highlighting the use of natural dyes and the ancient craftsmanship of its artists. It explains that these fabrics are a key attraction for visitors.

Mangalagiri Handlooms: The videos showcase the national recognition of Mangalagiri handlooms and fabric products, noting their GI (Geographical Indication) tag. The videos describe the intricate weaving, distinct Nizam-style borders, and high-quality dyeing, portraying these textiles not just as clothes but as a symbol of human effort, patience, and artistic skill. Bhattiprolu Buddhist Stupa: The campaign promotes Bhattiprolu as a must-visit site for its historical significance. It notes that the stupa, believed to have been built in the 3rd century BCE, contains the earliest inscriptions in the Telugu script found in South India, making it a crucial archaeological and educational center.

Undavalli Caves: Located near Vijayawada, the Undavalli Caves are featured as a prime example of ancient rock-cut architecture.