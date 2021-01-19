APTDC prepares action plan to connect all temples in Seema 

Anantapur: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is taking steps to project all historical sites in the district including the Poet Vemana Samadhi and all historical temples of architectural beauty by ensuring basic amenities for tourists.

An action plan is under way to connect the local tourism places with the Rayalaseema tourism circuit. The Peace Memorial Hall in the city stands as a testimony to the memoirs of the second World War after which the Great Britain erected the war memorial in the more than 100-year-old town. The town also has ancient buildings built by Queen Victoria which are of tourist interest.

For tourists, the Gooty Fort, Rayadurgam and Penukonda Forts provide a rich feast of history, religious temples and ashrams of international repute.

Rayalaseema Tourism Development Officer B Eshwaraiah told The Hans India that an action plan is under implementation to develop historical places as sites for tourism attraction. All amenities will be created and facilities for tourists will be developed. The present chief minister is laying special emphasis on tourism promotion. Rayalaseema will be a beautiful tourism circuit.

Basic amenities will be created at the identified places which are in tourists demand, the tourism director said. Tourism circuit tours would be planned for summer season by involving travel agencies and organising budget tours.

Standing tall in the district are the Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple in Kadiri and the Sri Chintala Venkata Ramana Swamy temple and Sri Bugga Rama Lingeswara Swamy Temple in Tadipatri are known for their architectural beauty and uniqueness of its stone sculptures and carvings. Art lovers cannot but peep into its pristine beauties of the sculpture art.

Lepakshi Temple has an epic historical significance. The tale of Lepakshi and how it had derived its name from Lord Rama's directive to a wounded bird which fought Ravana and fell to his enemy attack was 'Le Pakshi' meaning Arise Bird.