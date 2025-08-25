Arabic restaurant serves rotten meat, sealed

Kadiri: The Health officials cracked down on an Arabic restaurant in Kadiri after receiving multiple complaints about unhygienic practices and poor food quality. The restaurant, run by Intiyaz, was allegedly serving rotten chicken, mutton, and leftover food to customers, putting public health at serious risk.

During a surprise inspection, authorities uncovered shocking violations. Officials found that leftover pieces of chicken and mutton from previous meals were being re-served to customers. Expired spices and artificial food colors were also being used, while raw food materials were stored in highly unhygienic conditions. Angered by the negligence, officials strongly condemned the restaurant management for endangering public health. Following the inspection, Municipal Commissioner Kiran Kumar announced that the restaurant had been sealed.

Reports also alleged that the restaurant owner had been operating with political backing, which emboldened him to flout food safety norms. However, the swift action by the authorities has been widely welcomed by residents of Kadiri town, who expressed relief and satisfaction that strict measures were taken against the violators.

The incident highlights growing concerns over food safety in public eateries and the need for stronger enforcement of hygiene standards to protect consumers.