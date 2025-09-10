Araku coffee shops to be set up in every constituency

Visakhapatnam: Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani instructed Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) officials to set up Araku coffee shops and make the products accessible in all the 175 constituencies across the state.

Holding a meeting with GCC Chairman Kidari Shravan Kumar, MD Kalpana Kumari, directors Nagaraju, Kanaka Raju, and officials at the GCC office conference hall here on Tuesday, the minister instructed the officials to join hands with tribal farmers and provide possible assistance in coffee cultivation. The minister reviewed various aspects such as sale of Araku coffee products, coffee shops, welfare of tribal farmers, spread of berry borer and other issues. Further, she discussed the future course of activities with directors and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister reiterated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggested that steps should be taken to spread the brand image of Arakucoffee. The coffee has already been recognised worldwide and there is a need to protect the brand image of the product and move ahead successfully. MoUs with 18 companies were signed to spread Araku coffee across the world, the minister informed that efforts are on to recruit new staff at the GCC as there is shortage of staff. She suggested utilising the staff services of the secretariat temporarily.

The possibilities of constructing a 12-storey building at an estimated cost of Rs 84 crore in the GCC premises were discussed. The GCC officials mentioned that they had already prepared proposals and were waiting for the government approval. The minister assured that she would bring the issue to the government officials.

Speaking about berry borer, the minister expressed concern over insects affecting coffee plantations and directed the authorities concerned to consider appropriate measures to prevent it. The minister informed that so far 80 acres in Chintapalli area have been affected by the berry borers, and immediate action is taken to control the pest attack.

Sandhya Rani said that out of the Rs 7,500 crore allocated for the remote areas, Rs 1300 crore has been used for laying roads. She stressed that special attention has been paid to control and prevent fevers and organise medical camps. Speaking on the occasion, GCC chairman Kidari Shravan Kumar explained steps considered to strengthen the GCC.