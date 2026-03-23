ArcelorMittal project, a new milestone for north Andhra development

Amaravati: TDP MP Kalisetty Appalanaidu stated that the mega steel plant by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India will be a game-changer for the development of north Andhra. He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for driving rapid progress in just 20 months, transforming the region into an emerging industrial hub.

Addressing the media, he said the Rs 1.5 lakh crore project, to be launched in Anakapalli district, will create around one lakh jobs and is targeted for completion by 2029. He also highlighted the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport, expected to be operational by June, as another major boost to regional growth.

Appalanaidu criticised the previous government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging neglect of north Andhra and lack of employment generation. He said the current leadership, including Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh, is collectively steering the state towards progress.

He called upon people to support development initiatives and remain vigilant against misinformation, emphasising that the government is committed to building a prosperous future for coming generations.