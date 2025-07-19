Live
Archer Surekha feted
Vijayawada: RenownedIndian archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha, who brought immense pride to the nation with her stellar performance at the recent Archery World Cup Stage-4, was felicitated in Vijayawada.
Surekha secured a hat-trick of medals, winning two silver and one bronze in the three categories she competed in. She also set a new world record in the mixed doubles category.
To honour her remarkable achievements, CVN Bhaskar Rao, State SLBC Convenor and Field General Manager of Union Bank of India, Vijayawada Zone, along with MV Tilak, head of Vijayawada Region, felicitated Surekha at her residence.
Surekha’s father, Vennam Surendra, and Lead Bank Manager Priyanka were also present at the event.
Speaking on the occasion, FGM Bhaskar Rao said, “Jyothi Surekha’s incredible achievements are enhancing the nation’s reputation globally. We sincerely wish her continued success in winning more medals for India and are proud to have her as a UBI customer.”