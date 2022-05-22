are skills getting priority in our education system?

A NASSCOM survey carried out in 2019 reveals that only 2.5 lakh of around 15 lakh engineering graduates that come out every year are employable. This speaks volumes about the quality of our education system, which consists of 80% theory with little exposure to real-life situations and hands-on experience. In our system, focus is still more on issuing degrees or diplomas and less on skill development. When The Hans India spoke to people on the issue, almost all of them emphasised the need to impart skills suitable for industry to the students through measures like internships, intense practical training, etc.,

The graduates of the diploma or the degree should have the skills required to serve the industry that offers jobs to them. But most of the present-day students are not ready for the industry, and the companies are turning them down. Earlier, the companies used to train and mould the candidate according to their needs, but now they are not ready to spend money. They are expecting the candidates to have the skills required for the job on the first day. This is only possible when the college and the universities are also involved. When the education model is combined with the classroom teaching and practical learning the student gains certain skills. But, it is the responsibility of the college and the university to make sure the skills are industry-ready and to provide the candidates with employment when they step out of campus. For this, they should send the students to the companies and industries for internships and practical training. If the government could also extend its support, then the students will enhance their existing skills.

TSS Singh, former EC Member of Acharya Nagarjuna University, and former Principal of ABM Degree College, Ongole

One-year or six-months internship should be provided to the students studying diploma or engineering or degree and PG courses to get practical knowledge. The students who have talent will get jobs. Skill development training should be imparted to the students who did not get jobs after completion of engineering and other PG courses. Few students are getting campus placements due to lack of skills. Engineering colleges are conducting training classes to improve communication skills of the students

S Rama Krishna, GMC High School headmaster, Guntur

Apart from the core subject expertise, employers are looking for communication skills (verbal and written), attitude towards work, self-management, teamwork, problem solving, initiative, self-motivation, adaptability, stress management, creativity, interpersonal sensitivity, and technology/IT skills. These skills are especially important to face challenges of today's world than acquiring degrees.

Janga Venkata Subbaiah, private teacher, Nellore

Now we need a skilled workforce. Millions and millions of Indian youth need to acquire the skills which could contribute towards making India an advanced country. Many technical graduates and professionals are losing opportunities only because of lacking skills. Skill development is more than awarding degrees and other programmes. Government should focus on the crucial aspect of upgrading the skills of the youth.

Vemulapati Madhava Rao, self-employed, Kavali

Our education system must be changed and more emphasis should be given for the skill development of students. Due to lack of skill, many students with the background of technical education are struggling to get jobs. The government should draw plans to impart education giving importance for both theory and practical and skill development. The students after completion of their education can settle in jobs and build their career in a gradual manner. Degree, diploma or technical education whatever it may be, the students should be given practical training at least some months before awarding the degrees or diplomas. Many graduates with background of B Tech are doing jobs as medical representatives in the state. This is mainly due to not having skills in their profession and lack of job opportunities.

Ahmed Ali, Marketing Manager, Vijayawada

Degrees and skills are two sides of the same coin. There is a tremendous transformation in the education system during the 21st century. The industrial society which dominated the 19th & 20th century has been transformed into a knowledge society. Degree or diploma is just a piece of paper itself will not earn you job without required skills. Degrees or diplomas are indeed very important factors to expose our skills. The development of skills can contribute to structural transformation and economic growth by enhancing employability in a country. Hence, we need to focus more on skills rather than degrees or diplomas.

Dr Sunil Kanna, Asst Professor, Dept of English, Silver Jubilee Govt College (A), Kurnool

Students' future will be better if they focus on skill development rather than degrees and diplomas. Our education sector should think the same way. There should be curriculum and training methods at every level to learn practical as well as communication skills.

M V V V Satyanarayana, Asst. Executive Engineer, Tribal Welfare Engineering Dept, Rampchodavaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Diplomas and degrees are of course necessary but there should be a simultaneous emphasis on skill development. In fact, degrees and diplomas should be backed up with skill development. If a diploma is one year or two years, it should be backed up with an extended training so that students coming out of colleges will be market-ready. The world is changing but our education system is yet to rise to occasion. Courses and syllabus need to be updated. Skill development is the need of the hour. In the context of state government planning a skill development university, there should be a tie-up of the colleges with the skill development university. The university should be productive.

Sharon Evangeline, MBA student, Anantapur.

Gone are the days where candidates got employment with mere certificates. Although the certificates form a part of the criteria to get a job, possessing right skills, including technical and non-technical, would aid in standing out in any company that hires. With the government identifying the significance of the skills, there are provisions such as Skill Development Centre facilitated to hone the skills of the candidates and make them industry-ready. In today's competitive world, what matters the most is the skills that one exhibits and makes an impact.

PVLNM Sravan Kumar, first year student of MA (Political Science), Andhra University, Visakhapatnam