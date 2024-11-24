Are strict laws needed to ensure MLAs attend Assembly sessions?

Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his 10 YSRCP MLAs had boycotted the Assembly as the Speaker has refused to give the status of LoP to Jagan as they do not have the required strength in Assembly. The decision of YSRCP not to attend the Assembly has come in for sharp criticism from the TDP and alliance partners and the APCC chief YS Sharmila. The TDP-led alliance is demanding that rules be amended to disqualify those who continuously boycott the Assembly. Y S Sharmila has demanded her brother’s resignation in case he lacks the boldness to attend the Assembly session and question the NDA alliance government’s “anti-people policies”. The Hans India presents the people’s voice here on this issue.

MLAs who do not attend the Assembly should not be spared and should be disqualified. Because once a public representative is elected he should take up people’s issues in Assembly and be their voice. If he does not want to attend he should immediately quit. For the last few days, AP Assembly has discussed several issues related to development of the State. Absence of opposition affects scrutiny of the policies introduced by the government.





Doddapaneni Sugunamma, housewife, Balaji Nagar, Nellore city

The role of a legislator involves understanding the spirit of existing laws, planning new laws and discussing the Bills before they become law. Suppose a lawmaker or MLA is found skipping from attending the Assembly sessions, the sprit of Constitution gets diluted. YSRCP has set a bad practice. Stringent action should be taken against such MLAs and they should be disqualified.





M Rajitha, Law student, Nellore city

YSRCP MLAs are behaving against the expectations of the public. To blame the alliance government, they are playing a political game. It is unfortunate that they refuse to attend Assembly sessions to gain political advantage. They need to focus more on resolving public issues and there is a lack of dedication among them.





B Sudharshan, resident of Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam

MLAs who fail to attend Assembly sessions need to resign from their posts. They need to be re-elected again. However, those who do not have any inclination towards attending the Assembly session should not contest elections. It amounts to ignoring and insulting the voters who voted for them. Such leaders should never again be elected.





B Varahalu Babu, resident of Rajeev Nagar, Visakhapatnam