Area of cultivation of jute, mesta crops falls drastically

Srikakulam : North coastal AP region is known for jute and mesta crops cultivation but the production is falling drastically every year which is causing concern among scientists of various agricultural research stations.

In 1974, the cultivated extent of both jute and mesta crops was about 1.8 lakh hectares. The same dropped to 2,934 hectares in 2019 and it further reduced to 694 hectares by 2023. For the last 50 years, cultivated area of jute and mesta crops reduced drastically.

The prime reason for reduction of cultivated area is lack of demand for jute and mesta products. As a result, jute mills where jute and mesta threads are prepared through its fibre are battling for survival and most of the jute mills were closed by managements at Rajam, Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa and Ponduru areas in the district.

As a result, demand for jute and mesta fibre reduced and the price also fell proportionately. Central and State governments and Jute Corporation of India (JCI) also remained as silent spectators instead of initiating measures for the revival of eco-friendly crops jute and mesta. The JCI announced Rs 35 as Minimum Support Price (MSP) for KG fibre of jute and mesta but it is also not in implementation due to lack of proper market for the fibre. As a result, farmers are slowly switching over to other commercial crops with each passing year. “Governments need to strictly ban plastic products and only such measures will help in conservation of environment-friendly crops like jute and mesta” opined senior agricultural scientist J Jagannadham.

“We are organising awareness camps by explaining the importance of jute and mesta crops to farmers but adverse market conditions are discouraging them,” Agricultural Research Station head scientist G Chitti Babu explained.