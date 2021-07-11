Arjitha sevas to resume at Srisailam temple from Monday

Kurnool : The Srisailam temple authorities will resume Arjitha sevas from Monday. In a press release on Saturday, the authorities stated that due to corona virus pandemic, the Arjitha sevas (Prateksha) were stopped since May 3 last year and started Paroksha Arjitha sevas to the devotees.

Now, the authorities have decided to resume Arjitha sevas from Monday. Srisailam temple Executive officer K S Rama Rao said the devotees participating in the Arjitha sevas would be allowed in limited numbers. He stated that Paroksha seva would continue as usual despite the restarting of Prateksha Arjitha seva of Swami Amma varlu. The devotees now can perform mass abhisekams at Swami Amma vari Alankara mandapam.

Similarly, Kunkumarchana at Amma vari temple Asirvachana mandapam, Ganapathi homam in Sakshi Ganapathi temple Rudra homam and Mritunjaya homam at swami vari Yagasala, Chandi homam in Amma vari Yaga sala and at Nitya Kalyana mandapam, Subramanyama Swamy kalyanam would be performed in the morning and Swami Amma varla kalyanam in the evening, stated the authorities.

The devotees can avail the Arjitha seva tickets through online and at current booking counters. The devotees who want to avail tickets through online have to click the link tms.ap.gov.in or www.srisailadevasthanam.org . The mass abhisekams to swami would be organised in three intervals, 6.30 am, 8.30 am and 11.30 am. Only alankara darshnam of Swami Amma varlu will be allowed to the abhiseka sevakartas.

The Amma vari kunkumarchana will be organised in eight intervals, once in an hour, starting from 6.30 am to 2.30 pm at Amma vari Ashirvachana mandapam.

The authorities also stated that Ganapathi homam at Sakshi Ganapathi temple at 9 am, Rudra homam and Mritunjaya homam at 8 am at swami Yagasala and Chandi homam at amm vari yagasala at 11 am. Subramanayam swami vari kalyanam at 9.30 am and swami amma varla kalyanam at 7.00 pm will be performed at Nitya Kalyana mandapam.