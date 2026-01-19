Arjitham complex creates fresh hardships for Srikalahasti pilgrims

Tirupati: The newly inaugurated Arjitham Complex at the famous Srikalahasti temple, which was meant to reduce difficulties for pilgrims by bringing all ticket and service counters under one roof, has instead created fresh hardships and confusion for devotees. Poor planning and lack of proper publicity have left many pilgrims distressed, especially on crowded days.

Arjitham Complex was set up near Sivayya Gopuram at a cost of Rs 1.81 crore with the objective of centralising counters for Arjitha Sevas, Rahu–Ketu poojas, special darshan tickets, luggage counters, and other facilities. The initiative was inaugurated a couple of days ago by MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, who also took the first online ticket and said the system would make digital payments easier for devotees.

However, soon after the inauguration, several problems surfaced. Most devotees enter the temple through South Gopuram and Thirumanjana Gopuram. Now, for Arjitha Seva tickets and even for darshan tickets priced at Rs 50, Rs 200 (Sheeghra Darshan) and Rs 500 (Antaralaya Darshan), they are forced to walk all the way to Sivayya Gopuram.

This has caused physical strain, confusion, and anger among pilgrims, particularly elderly devotees and families.

While the new counters are functioning reasonably well for Rahu–Ketu poojas and Arjitha Sevas, the arrangement for darshan tickets has drawn strong criticism.

Devotees complain that the counters are too far and that they have to stand in queues for hours.

Taking advantage of this confusion, some middlemen and brokers are misleading pilgrims, claiming the counters are very far or overcrowded, and offering to get tickets for extra money. Devotees fear that if the situation continues, the costly new complex will become more of a burden than a benefit.

They have demanded temporary darshan ticket counters on the other side of South Gopuram and Sivayya Gopuram, at least until pilgrims get used to the new system.

Lack of awareness is being cited as a major reason for the chaos. Many pilgrims were not informed in advance about the shifting of counters. Temple authorities are being urged to intensify publicity through announcements at all gopurams, install clear signboards, and open ‘May I Help You’ counters at key entry points.

Strict action against brokers is also being demanded. Though the intention behind the Arjitham Complex was to provide convenience and modern facilities, devotees say immediate corrective steps are needed to ensure that the project truly serves its purpose and does not add to the suffering of pilgrims visiting the revered Srikalahasti temple.

Meanwhile, the MLA said that steps are being taken to provide ample parking space for the convenience of the pilgrims. For this, the road from Sannidhi street will be widened to make it a 40-ft road.