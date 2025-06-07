  • Menu
Armed Forces Flag Day Fund receives donation from Harishchandra Ghat Committee

Armed Forces Flag Day Fund receives donation from Harishchandra Ghat Committee
Anantapur: In a heartfelt gesture of patriotism and social responsibility, the President of Harishchandra Ghat Committee, T Jagadish, and Treasurer D Sainath Gupta, handed over a generous donation of ₹1,01,116/- towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund at the Zilla Sainik Welfare Office (ZSWO), Anantapuram.

Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, P Thimmappa, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for their noble contribution, emphasizing that such voluntary support plays a vital role in the welfare of ex-servicemen, serving personnel, and their families. He commended the donors for their commitment to the spirit of “Service Before Self.”

