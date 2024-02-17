  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Around 250 YSRCP leaders join TDP in Kovuru

Around 250 YSRCP leaders join TDP in Kovuru
x
Highlights

Around 250 YSRCP leaders joined the Telugu Desam Party under the leadership of TDP in-charge of Kovuru Constituency Polam Reddy Dinesh Reddy at the...

Around 250 YSRCP leaders joined the Telugu Desam Party under the leadership of TDP in-charge of Kovuru Constituency Polam Reddy Dinesh Reddy at the residence of Vijayawada Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu invited all of them to join the party and called upon Dinesh Reddy to win and hoist the Telugu Desam Party flag in Kovuru. Sura Srinivasulu Reddy, Sura Pradipa ZPTC Buchireddy Palem Mandal, Kailasam Adhisesha Reddy, Ex-ZPTC, Ex-MPP, Indukuri Peta Mandal, Kailasam Renuka the Former MPP, Pratyusha Putta Dhanalakshmi, Vallur Raghavareddy Former Sarpanch

Kailasam Prithvi, Ande Ranjith, Srihari Kagre Party Buchireddy Palem Convenor*

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X