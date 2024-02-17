Around 250 YSRCP leaders join TDP in Kovuru

Around 250 YSRCP leaders joined the Telugu Desam Party under the leadership of TDP in-charge of Kovuru Constituency Polam Reddy Dinesh Reddy at the residence of Vijayawada Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu invited all of them to join the party and called upon Dinesh Reddy to win and hoist the Telugu Desam Party flag in Kovuru. Sura Srinivasulu Reddy, Sura Pradipa ZPTC Buchireddy Palem Mandal, Kailasam Adhisesha Reddy, Ex-ZPTC, Ex-MPP, Indukuri Peta Mandal, Kailasam Renuka the Former MPP, Pratyusha Putta Dhanalakshmi, Vallur Raghavareddy Former Sarpanch

Kailasam Prithvi, Ande Ranjith, Srihari Kagre Party Buchireddy Palem Convenor*