Arrangements for CM Jagan's visit reviewed

Guntur: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch the Family Doctor system at Lingamguntla village near Narasaraopet of Palnadu district on Thursday.

Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini, district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and SP Ravi Sankar Reddy reviewed the arrangements at Lingamguntla where the CM will launch the Family Doctor system. They visited the venue on Wednesday and gave suggestions to the officials to make the programme a success.

According to the police officials, 917 cops including two additional SPs, seven DSPs, 25 Circle Inspectors, 67 Sub-Inspectors, 310 cops and 260 home guards will be deputed. Four special parties of special forces have been deployed to provide security at the programme on the occasion of the CM's visit.

SP Ravi Sankar Reddy directed the police officials to make the CM's visit a success. He instructed them to take all the necessary steps to check any untoward incidents at the public meeting place, helipad and venue where VVIPS move. He examined the trial run of the convoy.

Additional SP Bindu Madhav and Ramachandra Raju were present.