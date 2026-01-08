Arrangements for Deputy CM’s visit reviewed

Kakinada: A head of the proposed visit of Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan and other ministers to Pithapuram and Kakinada Assembly constituencies on January 8, 9 and 10, Superintendent of Police of Kakinada district Bindu Madhav on Wednesday inspected the programme venues and reviewed security arrangements. SP said that the district police were making full arrangements to ensure public safety, peaceful conduct and smooth management of the Deputy CM’s visit.

The SP visited RRBH College Ground and the R & B Guest House in Pithapuram and Rangaraya Medical College Ramcosa in Kakinada. He instructed officials to ensure tight security and smooth conduct of public programmes. He directed officers for a proper regulation of entry and exit points at meeting venues, and ordered to prepare advance traffic diversion plans and deploy sufficient police personnel without causing inconvenience to the public. Quick response teams should be on alert and maintain close coordination with all departments to ensure law and order, he added.

District Joint Collector Apoorva Bharath, AR Additional SP S Srinivasa Rao, Kakinada ASP Devaraj Manish Patil, District Special Branch DSP K V Satyanarayana, AR DSP V Srihari Rao, Pithapuram CI G Srinivasa Rao and other officials participated in this review.